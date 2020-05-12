Did Leonardo DiCaprio Changed The Most Iconic Scene Of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'?

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the hit sitcom, Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since.

Having spent almost three decades in the industry, Leonardo DiCaprio has learned the art of making a perfect movie. Leonardo is known for being very particular about everything he does and doing it with full conviction and dedication. But did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio changed the script of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and added the last pinch of perfection? Read here

DiCaprio changed scripting of the most iconic scene

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio played the character of the fading 1960s star, Rick Dalton. One of the most memorable scenes from the movie is when Rick Dalton forgets his lines while shooting the pilot for the western series, Lancer and refers back to his trailer, which is led by a notable breakdown.

However, the director of the blockbuster movie, Quentin Tarantino, revealed that none of this was a part of the script, including Rick Dalton initially flubbing his lines. The director said that the whole section kind of evolved as they were shooting the movie. Quentin Tarantino recalled that it was none other than, Leonardo DiCaprio himself, who suggested to him the change. Leonardo told him that he needs to screw up during the Lancer sequence and he needs to have a real crisis of consciousness, said Quentin. Quentin’s response was that he is gonna screw up the Lancer sequence? That was his western! He got two for one, added the director.

However, Leonardo DiCaprio managed to convince Quentin Tarantino to at least try filming it with the given suggestion and the scene was shot both with and without it. Once Quentin Tarantino saw the scene in both ways, he knew Leonardo DiCaprio was right about Rick needing to screw up. The director told DiCaprio that of course they were gonna use it.

