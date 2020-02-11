Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston 'secretly Met' Post Oscars 2020?

Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made headlines for not just winning awards at the recently conducted SAG Awards 2020 but also for cutely bumping into each other. Pictures of the duo greeting and hugging each other at the award function went viral leaving netizens in awe of her adorable chemistry. According to the latest report, the duo ran into each other again on Sunday night after Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

According to reports, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's reunion happened at Guy Oseary's famed annual bash in Los Angeles. The two met and greeted each other. However, the report claims that Aniston only congratulated Pitt on his Oscars 2020 win and the two did not take much longer time after that. It was just a short and sweet meet-greet for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Meanwhile, Brad and Jennifer announced their split in 2005, following waves of rumours about the Pitt's relationship with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. However, earlier this year, the ex-couple appeared to reconcile and the news about their mushy gestures towards each other started making a lot of buzz.

Not to miss, how Brad Pitt paused at the backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech and videos of the two taking up the 'which FRIENDS character are you' challenge post SAG Awards.

At the Oscars 2020, Brad Pitt bagged an award for his performance as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which was an ode to the golden era of Hollywood. On the other hand, reports suggest that Jennifer Aniston had decided to skip this year's Oscars simply because she was not nominated for any Award.

