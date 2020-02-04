Brad Pitt Gave Some Memorable Speeches This Award Season; Watch Them Here

The year 2020 has begun on a great note for Brad Pitt, who has bagged almost every award for his ground-breaking performance in Once A Time In Hollywood. In quite a few Award shows held recently, Brad Pitt has given some memorable acceptance speeches, which will definitely go down the memory lane. Take a look.

Bradd Pitt's acceptance speech at the SAG Awards

Brad Pitt won his second Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He won in the category of Male Supporting Actor. Brad Pitt started his speech by saying that the would like to add this accomplishment to his tinder profile and the crowd cracked up laughing. Brad Pitt then started talking about how much appreciation he has for his fellow co-actors in the film fraternity.

The Troy actor also thanked his co-stars, director and others, for working as a team in the film. Bard Pitt also made some hilarious statements about his female co-star's feet and thanked them too. Brad Pitt further ridiculed about his character in the film and once again his witty side made the audience laugh.

Brad Pitt's winning speech at the Golden Globes Awards

Brad Pitt won his second Golden Globes Award in the Supporting Male Actor category for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The actor not only appreciated the fact that he is now touted amongst the league of his favourites actors in Hollywood like Al Pacino, Tom Hanks etc, but also thanked his team who worked on Once Upon A Time In Hollywood with so much dedication. He especially thanked Quentin Tarantino, the director of the film for him giving a lovely lifetime experience of working with him.

During Brad Pitt's award speech, he also mentioned about Leonardo DiCaprio and how happy he got after Leo won his first Academy Award for his role in The Revenant. Brad Pitt has an exceptional sense of humour and once again he gave us a glimpse of it. He said that he did not get his mother to the ceremony because he was afraid that the media might link him with his mother too. The audiences couldn't stop laughing after that.

Brad Pitt speech at the BAFTA

Even though Brad Pitt could not attend the BAFTA Awards ceremony himself, he sent a note of thanks via his co-star in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Margot Robbie. In the note, Brad Pitt thanked the producers of OUATH, David Heyman and Shanon Mackintosh. Brad Pitt also joked about calling his award trophy Harry and asking it come back soon to the United Staes along with him. Fortunately, the joke went well with the Duke and Dutches of Cambridge who were sitting in the audience.

