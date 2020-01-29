The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Brad Pitt Makes Netizens Laugh Over Wearing A Name Tag At Oscars Luncheon

Hollywood News

Leaving netizens in splits, American actor Brad Pitt was spotted, at the pre-Oscars lunch for all the nominees, with a sticker on his coat with his name on it.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brad Pitt

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt never fails to amaze his fans and followers with his charming personality and fantastic sense of humor. The acclaimed actor recently attended the Oscars luncheon along with other nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards where he looked suave in a tan suit over a plain white shirt. However, what caught the netizens' eyes and tickled their funny bone in the photos that surfaced online was Brad's name tag stuck to his blazer.

Read | Brad Pitt opens up about how Bradley Cooper helped him sober up during his alcoholism

Nominated for the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad Pitt certainly isn't someone who would need an identifying label for himself at a get-together. The pictures had the internet laughing at the name tag as users exclaimed that they knew who Brad Pitt is and didn't need a name tag as a label.
As the photos went viral, so did the hilarious responses that fans gave for the 'unnecessary' name tag.

Take a look at some of the netizens' responses:

 

Read | Brad Pitt says he would 'have shared the raft' with Leonardo DiCaprio in his award speech

 

Read | Brad Pitt says that Leonardo DiCaprio calls him by THIS nickname off screen

 

Read | Brad Pitt admits he is not on Tinder after being the reason app's subscriptions went up

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA