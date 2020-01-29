Brad Pitt Makes Netizens Laugh Over Wearing A Name Tag At Oscars Luncheon

Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt never fails to amaze his fans and followers with his charming personality and fantastic sense of humor. The acclaimed actor recently attended the Oscars luncheon along with other nominees of the 92nd Academy Awards where he looked suave in a tan suit over a plain white shirt. However, what caught the netizens' eyes and tickled their funny bone in the photos that surfaced online was Brad's name tag stuck to his blazer.

Nominated for the Oscar in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad Pitt certainly isn't someone who would need an identifying label for himself at a get-together. The pictures had the internet laughing at the name tag as users exclaimed that they knew who Brad Pitt is and didn't need a name tag as a label.

As the photos went viral, so did the hilarious responses that fans gave for the 'unnecessary' name tag.

Take a look at some of the netizens' responses:

Almost makes you think that it’s an overzealous alien dressed up as Brad Pitt trying to take over the world. https://t.co/qGoWSTo8PZ — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) January 29, 2020

who is this man? oh it’s brad pitt thank god he wore a name tag pic.twitter.com/eA46m2tGoZ — 𝒆 ♡ (@ldvcaprio) January 29, 2020

Brad Pitt and Ross know what’s up pic.twitter.com/CTGkHRqGV8 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 28, 2020

“Is that Brad Pitt?”



“I’m not sure check his name tag” pic.twitter.com/L0CMqfWDSa — Jake (@gazebospills) January 28, 2020

Refreshing to see a celebrity such as Brad Pitt take into consideration that not everyone may know who he is. You know,so he doesn't get mistaken for Leonardo DiCaprio. — Cutiful Princess (@MotherWarnedU) January 28, 2020

he doesn't want to be mistaken for leo, seeing as he's been his stunt double for years. 😏 — Miles 🇯🇴 (@BetterLikeMiles) January 28, 2020

