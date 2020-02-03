BAFTAs 2020: Brad Pitt's 'Harry' Joke Makes Prince William And Kate Middleton Chuckle

Brad Pitt knows how to crack everyone up with his jokes. During the BAFTAs, he happened to crack a joke about Prince Harry in his BAFTA acceptance speech. The Fight Club actor made a joke about Prince Harry quitting his role as a royal, which made Prince William and Kate Middleton laugh.

Brad Pitt made up a joke

Though he could not make it to the event because of some “family obligations”, he managed to contribute to the energy of the star-studded evening. Brad Pitt’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star read out his acceptance speech.

Margot Robbie received awards on his behalf. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for his incredible performance in the Quentin Tarantino directorial-Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which has already won numerous awards and accolades.

Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech read, ''Hi Britain, heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement… blah blah blah.” The Troy actor connected his single life with the UK’s exit from the European Union. Brad Pitt has been separated twice.

Brad Pitt’s Bafta acceptance speech got the Brexit humour just right: “Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!” #EEBAFTAs — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) February 2, 2020

The Bombshell actor Margot Robbie concluded Brad's joke by using her formal tone to express gratitude from Pitt’s end. Later on, she described how it has always been intimidated to be over there. She also thanked the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s team, the producer and the director.

Robbie switched back to her quirky tone and added,” He (Pitt) goes by thanking you again and blah blah blah... it’s a bit much really.” While she held Brad Pitt’s award, Margot Robbie hilariously added that Brad said he was going to name the BAFTA award Harry. He was really excited about bringing the award back to the USA with him. She clarified by saying that those were Brad Pitt’s words and not hers.

The joke was targeted at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They had planned to spend time in North America. The duo took this decision after they ‘stepped back’ from royal duties.

