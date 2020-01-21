Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Combined Net Worth Is Jaw-dropping!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship have been like a roller-coaster ride. They have gone from being the hottest couple onscreen to husband and wife to enemies and to being great friends. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been seen more together in the years post the duo split.

The stars are now single again following Brad Pitt’s divorce from Angeline Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s divorce from Justin Trudeau. If the duo would get together again, this would be their combined net worth.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

The combined Net worth of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt’s Net Worth

Brad Pitt is an American actor and film producer from Oklahoma. Fans have seen his stunning performances in the movies like Seven, Fight Club, Ocean’s Eleven, World War Z, and many more. Not only that, but Brad Pitt’s look has graced several magazine covers. During the 1990s Brad Pitt became Hollywood’s hottest face as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

An online portal has allegedly revealed some details about the actor’s earning. The portal states that Brad Pitt in 2020 has a total net worth of approximately a whopping $300 million which makes him one of the richest actors of all the time.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston, And Other Celebs Who Stayed Friends Even After Break-up

Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth

Jennifer Aniston is an American actor, businesswoman and film producer. She began acting at an early age in the 1987 movie Mac and Me. Jennifer Aniston received international fame by playing the role of Rachel Green on the popular television sitcom Friends. Her notable work includes We’re the Millers, Just Go with It, The Break-Up, The Good Girl, and many more.

According to an online portal, Jennifer Aniston’s net worth is also around $300 million which is similar to Brad Pitt. The portal further suggests that Jennifer earns $20 million-plus per year through acting and endorsements.

ALSO READ| Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Brad Pitt, Winners List Of Screen Actors Guild Award 2020

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.