Brad Pitt Says He Would 'have Shared The Raft' With Leonardo DiCaprio In His Award Speech

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt won the Golden Globes 2020 for his contributions to the film Once Upon a time…in Hollywood. He won in the category, “Best supporting actor in a motion picture.” He gratefully mentioned the name of his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and also cracked a joke in reference to his classic film, Titanic.

Brad Pitt says he world have 'shared the raft' as he talks about DiCaprio

The 77th Golden Globes Awards were held on January 5, 2020. The Quentin Tarantino film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, won big at the ceremony. One of the actors to win was Brad Pitt. In his speech, after he received the award, he thanked and expressed gratitude towards a number of people like Quentin Tarantino, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks, and Anthony Hopkins.

He specifically mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio. He said that he would not have made it this far if it wasn’t for DiCaprio. He said that he knows why Leonardo DiCaprio is thanked time and again by his co-stars. According to him, He is an all-star and he is a gentleman.

Towards the end, he added that he would have shared his raft. This statement was made in reference to his 1997 film, Titanic. The crowd could be heard bursting into laughter after he says this. Have a look the video.

ah! that’s history! pic.twitter.com/ivkNfhzsGY — golden globe winner brad pitt (@itsbrookeluv) January 6, 2020

Fans react to Brad Pitt’s win

Brad Pitt won the Golden Globes this year, after a gap of 24 years. He last won the award for his work in the film, 12 Monkeys. Fans have been very happy about his win. They have also been talking about Jennifer Aniston's reaction to his win. Have a look at what they have been saying.

“I have to thank my brother in crime, LDC...but still, I would’ve shared the raft.” ❤️✨#BradPitt ❤️✨❤️#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ExVKYeAYUE — Shrouk Ashraf (@Sheeka_Beeka) January 6, 2020

“I woulda shared the raft.....”#BradPitt shades Kate Winslet HARD at the #GoldenGIobes. pic.twitter.com/pGOhzfHG9J — Anne Beaulac (@annebeaulac) January 6, 2020

