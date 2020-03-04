Brad Pitt Encouraged Jennifer Aniston To Change Her Heart About 'FRIENDS' Reunion?

It was revealed that the much-awaited FRIENDS reunion is finally happening after the entire cast of the famous sitcom posted a picture on their social media confirming the news. Fans of the famous 90s sitcom were over the moon when the news was revealed. However, it has been reported that Hollywood actor Brad Pitt is to be thanked for the reunion. It has been reported that Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt made the FRIENDS reunion possible by encouraging her to agree to the reunion.

Brad Pitt made Jennifer Aniston say ‘yes’ to FRIENDS reunion

According to reports, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at Jennifer’s birthday last year and the two got talking. Jennifer asked Brad for his advice on the reunion and stated that she was reluctant about being alongside her FRIENDS co-stars. According to a magazine, Brad Pitt reportedly told Jennifer Aniston that honouring the success of the show which still holds high regard is a great idea.

Brad Pitt, who himself has made a cameo FRIENDS reportedly advised Jennifer Aniston that it was the right time to agree to a reunion. He even encouraged her to change her heart about the reunion. When the entire cast met in October last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show, he advised her to say ‘yes’ to the reunion.

It has been reported that the six lead characters, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston all took home around 2 million pounds for each of their appearances. On February 21, 2020, the entire cast posted a picture from the famous 90s sitcom and wrote a simple ‘it’s happening’, the fans of the show went gaga over the post. It has been confirmed that the unscripted episode of FRIENDS will air on an upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

