Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt To Adopt A Baby Girl Together?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most loved couples in the Hollywood industry when they were married from 2000-2005. During their time together, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were giving couple goals to their fans. But in 2005, all this went down as they split. Later, in 2014, Brad married Angelina Jolie, whereas Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015.

Read Also| Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

Both the star’s marriages failed as in 2016, Brad and Angelina separated. After this, in 2018, Justin Theroux and Jennifer split up as well. In 2017, the rumour mill was abuzz as it was reported that Brad tracked down Jennifer Aniston’s number and called her on her birthday. It is reported that, since then, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been in close contact.

Recently, Brad and Jennifer were clicked together for the first time in years during the 2020 during SAG awards. After this, the speculations of Brad and Jennifer getting back together have started circulating and a new revelation also suggests that the duo is going to adopt a baby girl. Here is all you should know.

Read Also | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Now Share A Bond Of 'Love And Trust' Years After Split

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt to adopt a girl?

It was recently reported by an entertainment portal that both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are adopting a girl and naming her Georgia after George Clooney. The portal also reported that this news is from a yet-to-be-published magazine. It was also reported that the stars are not only back together but are planning a wedding too. After Brad and Jennifer were seen whispering in each other’s ears and putting hands on each other at the SAG Awards, the fans are speculating that they have evolved and want to start a family together and are looking for baby names for when they adopt a child.

Read Also | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Cutest Moments Together From The Awards

It was also reported that they will be naming their adopted daughter Georgia after Gorge Clooney as he helped Brad and Jennifer get back together. It was also reported that the duo used Clooney’s home in Italy to rekindle their romance.

Nothing has been confirmed by Brad Pitt or Jenifer Aniston. However, fans have wanted this to happen for a long time now. Only time will tell whether Jennifer and Brad are back together adopting a kid.

Read Also | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

(Source: SAG awards Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.