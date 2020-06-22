Brad Pitt Starrer 'The Dark Side Of The Sun' Was Released Direct-to-video; Read Trivia

Quick links:
The Dark Side of the Sun is one of the most remembered works of actor Brad Pitt. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who has been travelling in search of a cure for a rare skin disease. The man comes across many adventures on his journey while also discovering the true meaning of freedom. He also finds the love of his life while he is at it. The Dark Side of the Sun is directed by Bozidar Nikolic while the story is written by Nikola Jovanovic. The film stars actors like Guy Boyd, Brad Pitt, Cheryl Pollak, and Milena Dravic in pivotal roles. Here is a look at a few interesting facts about the film and its making.
Read Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' Has Various Actors From 'The Sopranos' And More Trivia
Also read Brad Pitt's 'The Tree Of Life': Facts That You Might Have Missed About The Epic Saga
Read Brad Pitt’s 'Cutting Class' Trivia Will Make You Want To Check Out The Film Again
Also read Brad Pitt Achieved His 'Fight Club' Body Through This Diet And Workout Plan
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.