Brad Pitt Starrer 'The Dark Side Of The Sun' Was Released Direct-to-video; Read Trivia

The Dark Side of the Sun is one of the most remembered works of actor Brad Pitt. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a man who has been travelling in search of a cure for a rare skin disease. The man comes across many adventures on his journey while also discovering the true meaning of freedom. He also finds the love of his life while he is at it. The Dark Side of the Sun is directed by Bozidar Nikolic while the story is written by Nikola Jovanovic. The film stars actors like Guy Boyd, Brad Pitt, Cheryl Pollak, and Milena Dravic in pivotal roles. Here is a look at a few interesting facts about the film and its making.

The Dark Side of the Sun movie trivia

The film The Dark Side of the Sun was completed in 1988 but only released in the year 1997.

It was released on a direct-to-video platform.

The film was shot in Yugoslavia which was torn apart in terms of territory, after the civil war.

It was still in the editing stage when then civil war broke out.

Most of the footage was stored in Avala films warehouse in Belgrade.

Producer of The Dark Side of the Sun, Andjelo Arandjelovic managed to get a distribution deal for the film in 1996. The film was released in the following year.

Actors Brad Pitt and Cheryl Pollak reunited in 1989, a year after The Dark Side of the Sun was released.

They played an onscreen pair again, in the second episode of Thirtysomething season 3.

Brad Pitt was selected out of 400 candidates who auditioned for the role.

Read Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' Has Various Actors From 'The Sopranos' And More Trivia

Also read Brad Pitt's 'The Tree Of Life': Facts That You Might Have Missed About The Epic Saga

The end credits do not have the character name given next to the actors who played it. The supporting cast is listed under the title, ‘supporting players’ and the actors who played smaller roles were listed under the name ‘Other players’. This intrigued the audience to a great extent.

Most people described the film as a bizarre and surreal love story, which is why many felt it would have worked well at the theatres.

Read Brad Pitt’s 'Cutting Class' Trivia Will Make You Want To Check Out The Film Again

Also read Brad Pitt Achieved His 'Fight Club' Body Through This Diet And Workout Plan

Image courtesy: Brad Pitt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.