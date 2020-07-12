Brad Pitt Opens Up About The Mistakes In His Acting Career, Says He 'learnt' From Them

Brad Pitt has been awarded various awards for his performances in Hollywood movies. Apart from acting, Brad Pitt has also produced several movies and television shows with an amazing storyline. Today, Brad Pitt is known as one of the most influential actors in the American Entertainment Industry.

In an old interview with a reputed media house, Brad Pitt spoke about the mistakes he made in his acting career, despite the fact that he has a successful career in acting.

Brad Pitt opens up about his past mistakes

Brad Pitt was last seen in the film Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood and Ad Astra. The actor received praises for his character in both the films. He opened up about the burden he carried for her earlier missteps. He shared that he did not like watching his performance in the second half of 12 Monkeys.

His role earned him an Academy nomination for the Best Supporting Actor, but the actor keeps thinking about the film To The White Sea that got shut down. Brad Pitt was offered a role in the film, but the actor turned it down when he got to know he did not have many dialogues in the film. The film was reportedly shelved due to financial reasons.

Later, after he received several bits of advice from people, he moved on working with stronger directors that marked a new dawn for Brad Pitt. Speaking about his turning point, Brad Pitt said that he pulled out of a movie and wanted to do a film for the studio, and thus chose to do the film, Troy.

He added that while filming for Troy, he was the hero and was actually tired of being in the middle of the frame all the time. He realised his mistakes and thus, made a decision that he was going to work on quality stories for a lack of better term.

He added that those missteps led to a decade of superhit films in future. Directed by Wolfgang Peterson, the film Troy followed the decade long Trojan War. The film followed the story of a Prince of Troy who has an affair with Menelaus's wife and decides to take her with him. Later, Menelaus's brother wages a war against the city of Troy. The film received mixed reviews from the critics but became a blockbuster at the box office.

