Here Are Brad Pitt's Heist Films That You Definitely Shouldn't Miss; See List

Brad Pitt has starred in several popular movies now and he continues to sweep us off our feet with his acting prowess. The actor’s perpetual charm has always helped him knock the ball out of the park. He recently bagged his first-ever acting Oscar for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, where he starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actor is always at the top of his acting him and brings his best performance. He has now starred in several popular films and has various memorable performances in the last two decades. Take a look at Brad Pitt’s heist films below.

Snatch

Released in the year 2000, Snatch is a heist film directed by Guy Ritchie. The movie stars Brad Pitt and Jason Statham in lead roles. Snatch is a Guy Ritchie classic with memorable characters, snappy dialogues and a bunch of action.

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven is a heist film released in 2001. The movie has a huge cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts among the others. This heist film revolves around Danny Ocean and his crew who steal money from three popular casinos in Las Vegas.

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Twelve is a sequel to 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. The movie is directed by Steven Soderbergh and has a gigantic cast as it had in the first installation. The heist flick takes off where it’s first part ended. Danny Ocean and his crew have to return the money that he stole from Terry Benedict’s casinos in Las Vegas.

Ocean’s Thirteen

Released in 2007, Ocean’s Thirteen is the third instalment in the heist drama series. In this third installation of Steven Soderbergh’s heist drama, Danny and his gang of thieves have to pull off their most risky heist to defend one of their own. The movie stars Al Pacino as the main antagonist and this makes things interesting.

Killing them Softly

Killing Them Softly is a 2012 crime film. The movie stars Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta. The film is about three small-time crooks who rob a Mob-protected illegal gambling operation, which prompts the Mob to send in two hitmen, Jackie (Pitt) and Mickey (James Gandolfini), to deal with the goons

