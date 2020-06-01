Brad Pitt Celebrates Daughter Shiloh's 14th Birthday, Reunites With Estranged Son Maddox

Brad Pitt hosted a birthday bash for his 14-year-old daughter Shiloh. All of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have been spending most of their time with their mother. However, all the kids attended Shiloh's birthday party, including their estranged son Maddox. Read on to know more details about the story.

Are they making amends? I can't wait for #MaddoxJoliePitt and #BradPitt to sort out their mess!! Just look how cute they are!

Source: Young Hollywood pic.twitter.com/ogLpHgBNPb — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) June 1, 2020

Brad Pitt throws a party for Shiloh

According to an entertainment portal, Brad Pitt had been planning Shiloh’s birthday for quite some time now, because he wanted to make the day special for her. Brad Pitt has a pizza oven at his place and hence he decided to make homemade pizza for her birthday. They celebrated Shiloh’s birthday with a cake and lots of presents. She brought all her siblings as well as Brad Pitt together.

It has been reported that Brad Pitt asked one of his editor friends to compile video messages from friends and family all across the world for Shiloh. He even gifted her a vintage Polaroid camera as she loves photography. He also made her a scrapbook of all her best pictures from the past years.

To add to the mix, Brad Pitt even gifted her a guitar session in the studio so she could learn the instrument. Shiloh’s siblings 18-year-old Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15 as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne were all a part of her birthday celebration.

All the kids have been quarantining with their mother Angelina Jolie in her home. However, the Shiloh party was held in Brad Pitt’s mansion which is just a few minutes away from Jolie’s residence. According to reports, Shiloh and Brad Pitt share a great bond and that she has met both Jennifer Aniston and his rumoured girlfriend Alia Shawkat.

It has been previously reported that Brad Pitt had introduced his daughter Shiloh to Jennifer Aniston as well. Shiloh liked her and had gotten quite close to her, as per reports. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh were reportedly spending a lot of time together. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh met Alia Shawkat while she was visiting her father. Shiloh and Alia Shawkat hit it off and the teenager was reportedly excited to meet Alia Shawkat again.

