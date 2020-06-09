PS5 Release Date: Future Of Gaming Event To Reveal What's Coming To Gaming Console

After recently delaying the PS5 reveal event in the wake of protests that erupted around the world, Sony has now announced a new date for the big event. The event was to be held entirely online and reveal the launch games on its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console. Sony has confirmed that the PS5 reveal event will take place on June 11 at 9 PM BST.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Also Read | Will PS4 Games Be Playable On PS5? Sony Tests Popular PS4 Titles On Successor

PS5 Future of Gaming

Sony will finally showcase the launch titles and reveal more details around the next-gen console. The event will be streamed at 1080p and 30 frames per second, which is far lower than the 4K quality the PlayStation 5 is capable of displaying. The company has stated that the video will be reduced to ease the production process, as a number of staff and developers are working from home.

Sony has also encouraged viewers to watch the event with headphones as the show features some cool audio work that can't be noticed on smartphone or laptop speakers.

Also Read | Sony Postpones Its PS5 Event In Wake Of Widespread Protests In US

PS5 release date

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to come out later this year, however, there haven't been any details around the exact release date. It is likely that Sony will finally reveal the date of launch during the Future of Gaming event. So far, it has been confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will be releasing sometime during the 2020 Holiday season.

It was also reported earlier that the supplies of AMD processors for PlayStation 5 have been increasing, with another report stating that the production process is already underway. This may come as a relief for those concerned whether the gaming console will meet its scheduled launch timeframe set for holiday 2020.

Also Read | PS5 Event Delayed Indefinitely: Here Are The Details On Release Date And Preorder

PS5 price

The pricing has been one of the biggest questions in the minds of many PlayStation fans since news of the next-gen console broke out. Unfortunately, Sony is yet to answer that question. The company is yet to reveal any details on the pricing of the console, however, the cost of producing a console is on the higher side, meaning it will be much more expensive than that of its predecessor. As per a Bloomberg report, the next-generation console costs the company $450 (approx. ₹33,970) for its manufacture.

PS5 pre order

PS5 pre-orders aren't available at the moment, however, several retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Target are allowing people to register their interest using their websites. People who are interested in pre-ordering the next-gen console can actually sign-up to receive email notifications. The exact date for pre-orders is yet to be revealed, however, it is expected to go live by the end of June 2020. It should also be noted that the initial production run will be a limited one.

Also Read | Why Does Xbox One Turn On By Itself And How To Easily Fix It?

Image credits: Sony