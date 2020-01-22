Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic To Be Backed By Netflix

The streaming giant Netflix is all set to produce a Leonard Bernstein biopic starring Bradley Cooper. This biopic about the music maestro also has an A-list of producers lined up. Read on to know more details about this story.

Netflix set to produce Bernstein’s biopic

Netflix recently produced The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Two Popes. All of these projects are major contenders for Oscars this year. Now, Netflix is set to produce another highly anticipated project starring A Star is Born actor Bradley Cooper.

Bradley Cooper will be once again taking a seat in the director’s chair and will also play a lead role in this Leonard Bernstein biopic. Before Netflix came into the picture, the biopic was initially on Paramount’s shoulders. Apart from having an award-winning director and actor, the producers of this film are also noteworthy.

The lineup for Leonard Bernstein's movie includes Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and Joker director Todd Phillips. Kristie Macosko from Amblin is also part of this lineup. Bradley Cooper has already acquired all the rights for this biopic from the Bernstein estate.

This Bradley Cooper starrer and directed biopic will showcase a span of 30 years from the life of the musical maestro who gave music for films like Candide, Peter Pan, and West Side Story. The film will focus on the complexities Leonard Bernstein faced in his marriage with wife Felicia Montealegre. Bradley Cooper has been working closely with Bernstein’s children Jamie, Alexander, and Nina for the past few years.

But Bradley Cooper was not the first man who had eyes on making a biopic on Bernstein. A project titled The American was set to star Jake Gyllenhaal and was reportedly supposed to be directed by Cary Fukunaga on a similar premise. But Cooper’s project secured the life rights from the Leonard Bernstein Estate.

Image Courtesy: A Star Is Born Instagram, The Irishman Instagram, Shutterstock

