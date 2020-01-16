Bradley Cooper Opens Up On Joker's 11 Oscar 2020 Nominations

Todd Philips’ Joker made the headlines after it received a total of 11 Oscar 2020 nominations. On this, the producer of the film, Bradley Cooper, shared his thoughts.

Bradley Cooper's reaction on Joker's Oscar 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker has been making the headlines with its release since October 4. It became the talk of the town when the film was nominated for Oscars 2020, with a total of 11 nominations in several categories. Producer Bradley Cooper said that he was honoured to be a part of this project.

Cooper also stated that he is so incredibly thrilled for Todd Philips, Scott Silver, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Lawrence Sher, Mark Bridges, Jeff Groth, Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland.

He expressed his gratitude towards the Academy for recognising their talent and contribution. Bradley Cooper said that Todd Philips is a visionary and he could not be happier for him. He also stated that he is truly honoured to be a part of Joker.

Cooper said that he is deeply honoured by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy, and he wants to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix and all his collaborators.

On this, Phoenix said that he feels honoured and humbled to have been nominated by his fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain his career and he is very grateful for the support.

The Academy announced the Oscar 2020 nominations this Monday, and Joker is on the lead with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Direction, Lead Actor, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Original Score, Film Editing, and Make-up & Hairstyling. Fans are highly excited about the main event.

