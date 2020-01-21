Post Malone, Mark Wahlberg To Feature In Upcoming Netflix Film 'Spenser Confidential'

The Netflix film Spenser Confidential featuring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke and Post Malone is set to hit the streaming platform on March 6. The action-comedy film directed by Peter Berg released its trailer on January 20 and the movie is based on the novel Wonderland by Ace Atkins. In the movie, Wahlberg plays Spenser, an ex-cop who just come out of prison while Post Malone plays a prison inmate.

The synopsis of the film reads, “Spenser - an ex-cop better known for making trouble than solving it - just got out of prison and is leaving Boston for good. But first, he gets roped into helping his old boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with a promising amateur. That's Hawk (Winston Duke), a brash, no-nonsense MMA fighter convinced he'll be a tougher opponent than Spenser ever was. When two of Spenser's former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits Hawk and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend, Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger), to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice”.

It further read, “From director Peter Berg, Spenser Confidential is an action-comedy co-starring Bokeem Woodbine, Marc Maron and Post Malone. Inspired by Robert B. Parker's Wonderland, a best-selling novel by Ace Atkins”.

To be released on March 6

As soon as the trailer was released, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also took to Twitter to share the trailer of the upcoming movie.

The trailer of the movie opens with imprisoned Boston detective Spenser getting into a fight with a group of fellow inmates. He is later released from the jail after which he links up with his former mentor and boxing coach, Henry, played by Alan Arkin, and a new roommate, aspiring MMA fighter Hawk, played by Winston Duke. When the two of Spenser's former colleagues wind up murdered, he teams with Hawk and his ex-girlfriend to solve the crime.

