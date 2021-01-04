Bradley Cooper's Birthday: Do You Know Which Marvel Character He Voiced? Take This Quiz

American actor and producer Bradley Cooper turned a year older on January 5. The 46-year-old actor rose to fame after working in several TV shows and later became a successful film actor. Meanwhile, he has been nominated for various awards, including eight Academy Awards and a Tony Award, and has won two Grammy Awards and a BAFTA Award. On account of his birthday, here is a quiz based on his life and career. If you think you're actor Bradley Cooper's biggest fan, take this quiz and find out!

Bradley Cooper's birthday special quiz

Question 1. Bradley began his professional acting career by appearing in an episode of which of the following television series?

Sex and the City

Saturday Night Live

Alias

Lonely Planet

Question 2. Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips formed a production company that signed a three-year first-look deal with Warner Bros for which of the following films?

Silver Linings Playbook

Guardians of the Galaxy

American Hustle

The Hangover

Question 3. Cooper won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in which of the following films?

The Elephant Man

Kitchen Confidential

Alias

Wild Hot American Summer

Question 4. Which actress did he get married to and then later divorced?

Zoe Saldana

Jennifer Lawrence

Renee Zellweger

Jennifer Esposito

Question 5. Bradley suffered from which of the following conditions and admitted he could have sabotaged his whole life?

Drug use

Alcohol abuse

Gambling

Depression

Question 6. In which of the following movies did Bradley Cooper star alongside Jennifer Lawrence?

The Grey Linings Playbook

The Silver Linings Playbook

The Red Linings Playbook

The Yellow Linings Playbook

Question 7. Which character did Bradley Cooper play in The Hangover?

Chris

Fred

Bob

Phil

Question 8. In the movie 'A Star Is Born,' who does Bradley use as inspiration for Jack's voice?

Tom Hanks

Sam Elliott

Jeff Bridges

Hank Williams

Question 9. Which from the following characters from the Marvel film Guardians Of The Galaxy, does Bradley Cooper voice for?

Groot

Drax The Destroyer

Thanos

Rocket Racoon

Question 10. Who did Bradley Cooper play in Wedding Crashers?

Sack Lodge

John Beckwith

Jeremy Grey

Todd Cleary

Question 11. Which from the following was Bradley Cooper's first feature film?

Scream 2

Wet Hot American Summer

Final Destination

American Pie

Question 12. Bradley Cooper was nominated for his first Academy Award after his performance in which of the following films?

Failure To Launch

A Star Is Born

The Silver Linings Playbook

The Place Beyond The Pines

Question 13. Bradley Cooper asked JJ Abrams to write him off which of the following mid-2000's hit TV shows?

Sex And The City

Alias

The Sopranos

The West Wing

Question 14. Who did Cooper play in the Limitless?

A struggling actor

A struggling doctor

A struggling author

None of the above

Question 15. Bradley Cooper wanted to move to Japan because he wanted to become which of the following?

A ninja

A sumo

A hanetsuki

A chef

Answer Key

Sex and the City The Hangover The Elephant Man Jennifer Esposito Alcohol Abuse The Silver Linings Playbook Phil Sam Elliott Rocket Racoon Sack Lodge Wet Hot American Summer The Silver Linings Playbook Alias A struggling author A ninja

