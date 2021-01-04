Bradley Cooper's Birthday: Do You Know Which Marvel Character He Voiced? Take This Quiz

American actor and producer Bradley Cooper turned a year older on January 5. The 46-year-old actor rose to fame after working in several TV shows and later became a successful film actor. Meanwhile, he has been nominated for various awards, including eight Academy Awards and a Tony Award, and has won two Grammy Awards and a BAFTA Award. On account of his birthday, here is a quiz based on his life and career. If you think you're actor Bradley Cooper's biggest fan, take this quiz and find out!
Bradley Cooper's birthday special quiz
Question 1. Bradley began his professional acting career by appearing in an episode of which of the following television series?
- Sex and the City
- Saturday Night Live
- Alias
- Lonely Planet
Question 2. Bradley Cooper and Todd Phillips formed a production company that signed a three-year first-look deal with Warner Bros for which of the following films?
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- American Hustle
- The Hangover
Question 3. Cooper won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in which of the following films?
- The Elephant Man
- Kitchen Confidential
- Alias
- Wild Hot American Summer
Question 4. Which actress did he get married to and then later divorced?
-
Zoe Saldana
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Renee Zellweger
- Jennifer Esposito
Question 5. Bradley suffered from which of the following conditions and admitted he could have sabotaged his whole life?
- Drug use
- Alcohol abuse
- Gambling
- Depression
READ | Bradley Cooper In Negotiations For Paul Thomas Anderson's Next Film
Question 6. In which of the following movies did Bradley Cooper star alongside Jennifer Lawrence?
- The Grey Linings Playbook
- The Silver Linings Playbook
- The Red Linings Playbook
- The Yellow Linings Playbook
Question 7. Which character did Bradley Cooper play in The Hangover?
Question 8. In the movie 'A Star Is Born,' who does Bradley use as inspiration for Jack's voice?
- Tom Hanks
- Sam Elliott
- Jeff Bridges
- Hank Williams
Question 9. Which from the following characters from the Marvel film Guardians Of The Galaxy, does Bradley Cooper voice for?
- Groot
- Drax The Destroyer
- Thanos
- Rocket Racoon
Question 10. Who did Bradley Cooper play in Wedding Crashers?
- Sack Lodge
- John Beckwith
- Jeremy Grey
- Todd Cleary
READ | Where Was 'A Star Is Born' Filmed? Know About The Iconic Shooting Locations
Question 11. Which from the following was Bradley Cooper's first feature film?
- Scream 2
- Wet Hot American Summer
- Final Destination
- American Pie
Question 12. Bradley Cooper was nominated for his first Academy Award after his performance in which of the following films?
-
Failure To Launch
- A Star Is Born
- The Silver Linings Playbook
- The Place Beyond The Pines
Question 13. Bradley Cooper asked JJ Abrams to write him off which of the following mid-2000's hit TV shows?
- Sex And The City
- Alias
- The Sopranos
- The West Wing
Question 14. Who did Cooper play in the Limitless?
- A struggling actor
- A struggling doctor
- A struggling author
- None of the above
Question 15. Bradley Cooper wanted to move to Japan because he wanted to become which of the following?
- A ninja
- A sumo
- A hanetsuki
- A chef
READ | Bradley Cooper Calls Awards Season 'meaningless'; Says Filmmaking Is More About 'passion'
Answer Key
- Sex and the City
- The Hangover
- The Elephant Man
- Jennifer Esposito
- Alcohol Abuse
- The Silver Linings Playbook
- Phil
- Sam Elliott
- Rocket Racoon
- Sack Lodge
- Wet Hot American Summer
- The Silver Linings Playbook
- Alias
- A struggling author
- A ninja
READ | 'A Star Is Born' Cast: All Actors In Bradley Cooper's Directorial Debut
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.