Bradley Cooper Calls Awards Season 'meaningless'; Says Filmmaking Is More About 'passion'

Hollywood actor-director Bradley Cooper recently put forth his take on the awards season and expressed his diregard towards them. In an interaction with Anthony Ramos for the American magazine 'Interview', the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist voiced his opinion about awards and called them 'meaningless'. According to Cooper, filmmaking is more about 'passion' than 'accolades'.

Bradley Cooper calls awards' season a 'real test'

Both Bradley Cooper and Anthony Ramos, who starred in A Star is Born, discussed their thoughts on awards' season. For the unversed, Cooper has won the Grammy Award twice, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award to name a few. However, the 45-year-old has not won an Academy Award till date, despite being nominated eight times.

During his interaction with the Burnt actor, Ramos expressed his opinion about the award's season and brought to everyone's attention that singling out actors during the awards' season can create a sense of selfishness. Giving more context to his statement, the 28-year-old remarked that a film is a representation of a story that a team of 150-200 people tell together, collectively.

Agreeing to his co-star's statement, Bradley called it a 'real test'. He feels that awards' season is set up to 'foster that mentality', and added saying it is difficult to work through it. According to the Limitless actor, awards' season is 'devoid of artistic creation'. He further stressed that filmmaking should be more about passion, than winning accolades.

Elaborating more about the same, the Hollywood A-lister said an award is not the reason one sacrifices everything to create art. He continued, yet one spends a lot of time to be a part of it and took a sly dig at awards' season as he said, only if one's lucky enough to be a part of it. Furthermore, the actor-director also called awards' season a 'great thing' because it makes one face their 'ego, vanity and insecurity'. However, he concluded saying it is 'utterly meaningless'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bradley Cooper has reportedly been busy with several upcoming projects in his kitty. His highly-anticipated directorial venture titled Bernstein, which is a biopic of Leonard Bernstein is said to be finally releasing next year after it was announced in 2018.

