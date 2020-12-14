'A Star Is Born' Cast: All Actors In Bradley Cooper's Directorial Debut

A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the lead, narrates the heart-wrenching love story between a young musician and her mentor. The movie directed by Bradley Cooper also throws light upon the repercussion of success and fame in a relationship. Read on to know more about A Star is Born cast.

'A Star Is Born' cast

Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper

Andrew Dice Clay

Rafi Gavron

Anthony Ramos

Dave Chappelle as George "Noodles" Stone, Jack's best friend, himself a retired musician.

Sam Elliott

Greg Grunberg

Lady Gaga as Ally Maine

The cast of A Star Is Born includes Bad Romance singer Lady Gaga in her first Hollywood role. She portrays the role of Ally Maine. She is discovered as a singer by Jack and later becomes his wife.

Bradley Cooper as Jack Maine

Bradley Cooper plays the role of Jackson "Jack" Maine in the movie. He portrays the role of an established singer-songwriter and an alcoholic. He is also Ally's mentor and later becomes her husband too.

Sam Elliott as Bobby Maine

Sam Elliott, who played a prominent role in the musical-drama, shared endearing chemistry with Bradley Cooper. He played Cooper's younger brother on-screen. He also plays an important role in Jackson's (Cooper's) musical career.

Andrew Dice Clay as Lorenzo

Lorenzo's character was essayed by Andrew Dice Clay. He played the role of Lady Gaga's father in the film. Although Clay's part had limited screen presence, his role was much appreciated by the critics.

Rafi Gavron as Rez Gavron

A star is born characters also included Rafi Gavron as Rez Gavron. He portrayed the role of the manager. He was a friend of Lady Gaga's character.

A Star Is Born is adapted and written by Eric Roth, Will Fetters, and Bradley Cooper for the silver screen. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starrer A Star Is Born scored 6 nominations at the Academy Awards. While Cooper even bagging a 'Best Actor' nomination for his performance in the film as well. The musical romantic drama named A Star is Born was nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor In a Leading Role (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress In a Leading Role (Lady Gaga), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing.

Bradley Cooper ended up directing the film. He was originally approached by Clint Eastwood, who was potentially directing the film many years ago. The album of the movie also sold about 6 million copies across the globe, earning itself a double-platinum status in the U.S.

