Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film Will Release On Netflix

American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper will work on a film that will be released on the online video streaming platform Netflix. According to international media, Bradley will work with big producers from the film industry for his latest Netflix project. Media reports suggest that Bradley will be collaborating with Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Todd Phillips on a film about late American composer Leonard Bernstein, the rights of which are acquired by Netflix.

Cooper's latest project with Netflix

According to the reports, Bradley Cooper will star, direct and produce the film he co-wrote with Spotlight writer Josh Singer. The film will focus on Leonard's relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre. Cooper made his directorial debut with 2018 film A Star Is Born, which went on to secure five nominations at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, the film also earned eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Netflix's Head of Film, Scott Stuber has said that he is very excited about the project and is confident that they are on to a winner. Stuber while talking to the media said that Bradley's directorial debut was nothing short of brilliant and he has cemented his place as a serious filmmaker. Stuber went on to say that only Bradley's clear vision and passion to bring to life the story of Leonard and his wife Felicia will do justice to their lives. Stuber also said that he is honoured to be working with the Bernstein family and to share Leonard and Felicia's story with the audiences everywhere.

Cooper has had a wonderful last two years as his film A Star Is Born performed extraordinarily at the box office and was critically acclaimed. Cooper lent his voice in the 2018 Avengers: Infinity War for the character 'Rocket' and also in the 2019 Avengers: Endgame. He played Colin Bates in the 2018 film The Mule, which is directed by Clint Eastwood and is based on The New York Times article "The Sinaloa Cartel's 90-year-old Drug Mule".

