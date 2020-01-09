Brad Pitt Opens Up About How Bradley Cooper Helped Him Sober Up During His Alcoholism

Brad Pitt has always been open about his struggle with alcoholism. Just a few months ago, the actor revealed in an interview that he was visiting Alcoholics Anonymous so that he could deal with his addictive tendencies.

The acclaimed actor recently opened about his greatest support system during his time of need during the National Board of Review Annual Awards.

Brad Pitt reveals that his friend Bradley Cooper helped him stay sober after his separation with Angelina Jolie

During the event, Brad Pitt was awarded the Best Supporting Actor Award and received the honour from his best friend in the industry, Bradley Cooper.

Brad then took the stage for his acceptance speech. That is when he disclosed that his greatest support system during his alcohol addiction was none other Bradley Cooper. In his speech, Brad Pitt stated that he got sober because of Bradley Cooper's intervention.

Brad Pitt then recounted the incident where Bradley Cooper even left behind his 2-year-old daughter Lea, so that he could be at his friend's side during his time of need. The Award-winning actor told the audience how Bradley put his daughter to sleep and then rushed over to his house as soon as possible to help him out. He further added that he loved Bradley and thanked him for his true friendship.

After his touching tale about alcoholism, Brad Pitt changed the tone of his speech to joke about the National Board of Review Annual Awards. He said that he had never heard of the National Board of Review even though they had existed for around a century. He only knew that they loved films, so he started to research about them online.

However, he gave up soon after and told himself that he loved films too, just like the Board, and that was good enough for him. Brad Pitt's joke caused the crowd to burst into a fit of laughter, after which he finally said that he was serious and that he really, really loved films.

The National Board of Review Gala was not the only event at which Brad Pitt was honoured with an Award. Just a few days prior, the acclaimed actor nabbed his second Golden Globe Award. He received the award for The Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes as well, which he won for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

