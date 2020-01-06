Lady Gaga Says She And Bradley Cooper 'fooled Everyone' By Orchestrating Dating Rumours

Fans are always looking for celebrities confessing to learn the truth about their personal and public lives, but it takes special courage to do so. Oprah Winfrey was able to make Lady Gaga comfortable enough to spill the truth about her relationship with her A Star is Born costar.

Gaga was one of the first guests on Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour happening at Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2020. Oprah asked Lady Gaga about her relationship with A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

Oprah asked whether they, as co-stars, had hooked up or not. Lady Gaga replied openly to this and revealed that all the romance speculation were false. Here is what she has to say.

Lady Gaga reveals the truth about her and Bradley's relationship

Lady Gaga replied to Oprah by saying that they did a really good job at fooling everyone, and she also admitted they had created the whole thing. Oprah replied by saying that the movie would not have been as good as it is if the stars had not faked it.

She also expressed that the movie wouldn’t have worked if the audience did not believe that they were in love. The chemistry Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper shared was phenomenal. She also went on to win an Academy Award for her song Shallow from the same movie.

There was speculation for a long time that Gaga and Cooper had an affair and were involved romantically with each other despite being involved with other people. After Lady Gaga’s comment on this, the speculation were all scrambled.

Oprah had interviewed Gaga in the past, too, where she said that Cooper is very religious and his Catholic guilt would not even let him look her in the eyes while they were shooting the piano scene.

Gaga later also said that she is an actor, and she wanted people to believe that both the co-stars were in love. They wanted the people to feel that love when they were performing at the Oscars.

She added that both she and Cooper wanted to give the feeling to all the viewers and had worked hard on it for days. Lady Gaga also added that the whole thing was mapped and it was orchestrated as a performance.

