Brenda Song Claims 'not Asian Enough' For 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Brenda Song, the 31-year old star, who was highly appreciated for her performance in the shows televised on Disney claimed that she was never given a chance to audition for the Crazy Rich Asians. The popular romantic-comedy movie has an all-Asian cast.

Brenda Song rejected for Crazy Rich Asian's audition

Brenda Song gained popularity from her acting skills in the famous Disney shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. The actress said that she was not taken for the Crazy Rich Asians as she did not look Asian enough. In an interview with Song, which was published in an international magazine on November 20, she said that she asked her manager to contact the Crazy Rich Asians team for a role that she could justify, however, the manager informed that the team has denied her any opportunity.

Breaking moment for Song

That was certainly a breaking moment for Song, she claimed that she felt her dreams were dashed. During her interview, she said that they reasoned the rejection by claiming that her image was basically not Asian enough to be cast for the show. She further added that she felt broken. She told the team that the character is in her late 20s and is more of an Asian American and she should be able to at least audition for it. She expressed her agitation, as she has auditioned for several Caucasian roles during her career but was broken when the team rejected her request for an audition for this specific role. The rejection made her question her own identity.

The film director expressed regret over Song's remarks

The movie Crazy Rich Asians, however, become the most popular of the decade and gathered more than $200 million at the international box office. There are two more sequels of the movie that are being scripted. The production is expected to begin next year. However, after the interview of Song, the film director of Crazy Rich Asian Jon M. Chu, responded to her saying that he is a huge admirer of her work and he felt horrible that she was rejected for the audition. He further said that he is a huge fan of hers and doesn't need to even audition. He posted a series of tweets on Twitter expressing his regret.

