Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Dating Cameron Fuller? Couple Spotted Holding Hands

Phoebe Dynevor, most well known for her role of Daphne Bridgerton in the American historical fictional romance series, Bridgerton, may have a new love interest. The actress was spotted in London, England, walking around, hand in hand, with Cameron Fuller. Fuller is most notably known for his role in television series The Last Ship.

New pair on the block



Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller were spotted together and photographed, as the alleged couple went out and about for a lazy stroll in London, a few days back. Phoebe was dressed casually in a black slinky hoodie paired with slacks in the same shade. She layered her laid-back look with an oversized chocolate brown leather jacket. The black crossbody bag with a golden harness added a chic touch to her look. Phoebe left her hair open and donned a pair of sunglasses in black. Cameron Fuller seemed to be twinning with rumoured girlfriend Phoebe. Fuller too, wore all-black, casuals which he paired with an off-grey padded jacket. A white and blue baseball cap with sunglasses completed his look.



Phoebe has previously dated Sean Teale and Pete Davidson. Cameron Fuller on the other hand, has been romantically linked to, Nicola Peltz Beckham, now wife to Brooklyn Beckham. Fuller had also been spotted with Youtuber Lauren Elizabeth. Either are yet to comment on their equation.

Phoebe Dynevor has already had 2 film releases this year, British biographical comedy, Bank of Dave and American thriller Fair Play. She also has The Inheritance lined up, which is currently in post-production. Besides The Last Ship, Cameron Fuller was last seen in television series Into the Dark, in 2020.