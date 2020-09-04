Brie Larson Reveals She Initially Rejected Playing Captain Marvel Multiple Times; Know Why

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). She has received many appreciations for her performance as the female superhero and has garnered worldwide recognition. However, the actor disclosed that she rejected the role several times before finally agreeing to do it.

Brie Larson rejected Captain Marvel multiple times

In a new video on her personal YouTube channel, Brie Larson talked about how she got cast as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and her negotiation with Marvel Studios. She recalled that she received a call from the studio saying that they are interested in her playing the superhero character. The actor denied the role citing that she has “too much anxiety,” and it would be “too much” for her, and she thought she could not have handled that. Her team supposedly passed the message.

Brie Larson said that a couple of months later, Marvel Studios rang her again to play the character. She mentioned that her team was like, ‘They called again, are you sure?’ to which she replied that she is “too much of an introvert,” and called it “way too big of a thing” for her. The actor stated that it was beyond her comprehension. Larson noted that the studio then called her a third time and her team asked her again for her surety. She asserted that every time she denied the role and thought that her team was telling them no, they were not. The Room star thinks that they thought she would be great at portraying Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson discussed her early talks with Marvel Studios to play Captain Marvel. She recalled that she returned from filming Kong: Skull Island, and had a meeting with them. The actor said they had a pitch, they had a mock-up of the costume, and she was “very moved” by what they were trying to achieve and what they were talking about. She stated that it felt “very progressive,” and she felt surprised by the way that the studios were talking about feminism. Larson mentioned that they were like, ‘All female writers, female director, we’re gonna have as many female voices in this as possible,’ she noted. Brie Larson also revealed that she auditioned for Iron Man 2 and Thor, but got rejected.

Brie Larson debuted as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel (2019), in the first solo female lead superhero film in the MCU. The movie received mostly positive responses and went on to gross more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. She reprised her role in Avenger: Endgame (2019). Larson is all set to don the character again in Captain Marvel 2.

