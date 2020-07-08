Brie Larson Reveals To Sean Evans Why She Appears So Distant In Press Interviews

Brie Larson has received appreciation for several of her performances. However, she has not appeared much in interviews and has often not opened up during them. The actor recently launched a YouTube channel which she mentions gives her a chance to open up to people. Recently, she revealed why she was so closed off in press interviews. Read to know more.

Also Read | Met Gala: Brie Larson Shares Throwback Selfie With The Kardashian Gang

Brie Larson on why she was closed off in press interviews

Brie Larson was seen on the YouTube web series Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans. During the interview, she talked about how the only interaction she had with people was through interviews and she did not show much off herself in them. She said that she always felt as if she revealed too much about herself then people would not be able to believe her as other characters. The Captain Marvel star stated that it has been something that she has always held really close to her chest.

The actor hinted that opening the YouTube channel is giving her the chance to transform all her public image. She said that it is kind of a way of trying to break out of that line of thought and say that there is a lot which people do not know about her. The Avengers: Endgame star said that deep down she has been too scared to be so vulnerable on the Internet.

Also Read | 'Captain Marvel 2' In Works By Marvel Studios, To Get A New Writer And Director

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Creators Had To Sideline Captain Marvel For THIS Reason

Brie Larson’s YouTube Channel

On July 2, 2020, Brie Larson posted her first video on her self-titled YouTube channel. In her YouTube debut, she mentioned that her videos will include “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content” and more. The actor revealed that she auditioned for films like Star Wars, The Hunger Games and Terminator: Genisys.

Larson asked for some tips from some of her favourite YouTubers like iJustine, Sean Evans, Lilly Singh and more. The video has crossed 1 million views till now and her channel currently has 214 k subscribers.

Also Read | Behind The Scenes Facts About 'Captain Marvel' That True Fans Should Not Miss

Brie Larson made her big-screen debut in 2004 with 13 Going on 30. She appeared in movies like Hoot, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, 21 Jump Street, Don Jon, The Gambler and more. Larson won Best Actress at the 89th Academy Award for her performance as Joy “Ma” Newsome in Room. She received worldwide recognition for her latest portrayal of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.