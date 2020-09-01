Captain Marvel 2 Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details About The MCU Film

Captain Marvel 2 is among the confirmed upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It is a sequel to 2019 released Captain Marvel which stormed the worldwide box office, along with gaining praises from the audiences. It was the first solo female superhero Marvel film and fans are eagerly waiting for its second instalment.

Captain Marvel 2 cast

Brie Larson is expected to reprise her role as Carol Danvers / Vers / Captain Marvel. It will be her third outing as the character, following Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Her extraordinary power has amazed the audiences, including a one-on-one fight against Thanos. Not much information about the other cast members is revealed. Although, Ben Mendelson, Lashana Lynch and Samuel L. Jackson are said to make a comeback as Talos, Maria Rambeau and Nick Fury, respectively.

Captain Marvel 2 plot

The news about the movie has been under wrap as it is yet to begin production. There are speculations that Captain Marvel 2 will fill the gap between the events of the first film and Avengers: Endgame. It will show what Carol Danvers was up to all those years. There are rumours about Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel making her MCU debut in the sequel film. A Disney+ series is already under development on the character.

There are also speculations that Captain Marvel 2 could take place in the current MCU timeline, which means after the events of Endgame. No official confirmation is made yet. Talos presenting himself as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) end scene shocked many. It has raised several questions about the existence of Fury and on which incidents do the audiences saw the real Fury. Was it Talos all along pretending as Nick Fury? Or he appeared as Fury’s substitute at various events? Many questions are left unanswered. The untitled sequel is also said to play a pivotal part in setting up Secret Wars in the MCU.

Captain Marvel 2 release date and more

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck helmed Captain Marvel, but would not be returning for the sequel. It was recently disclosed that Nia DaCosta has been signed to direct Captain Marvel 2. A story editor on Marvel’s WandaVision series, Megan McDonnell, will pen down the script for the upcoming sequel.

The development of the movie has slowed down due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be a part of MCU Phase Five. Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled to release on July 8, 2022.

