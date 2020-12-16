Britain Royal Family's Most-liked Photographs On Instagram In 2020; See Pics

As 2020 is nearing to its end, a Twitter handle named 'Gert's Royals' took to the micro-blogging platform to reveal the top 9 photographs of Britain's royal family from three of their official Instagram handles, i.e. @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and @KenisingtonRoyal. This year around, the official Instagram page of Prince William and Kate Middleton (@KensingtonRoyal) garnered the highest amount of likes as one of their photos hit the 2.4 million mark. The most loved post of the royals was an aww-dorable family photograph of Prince William with children Prince Geroge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte which was shot by the Duchess of Cambridge herself on her husband's birthday.

Also Read | Queen, Royal Family Meet Key Workers In Berkshire

Meanwhile, the list of other eight most liked post includes three toddler's 'Clapping for Carers' photograph at No. 2, pictures from Princess Charlotte's birthday bagged the third and seventh spot while pictures from Prince Louis' birthday bagged the fourth and sixth spot. Furthermore, the fifth most-liked post on @KensingtonRoyal's IG handle was of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from their wedding anniversary and the 8th most-liked post was a photograph of Prince William with father Prince Charles which was taken on Father's Day. Lastly, the ninth spot was bagged by yet another family photograph from Prince William's birthday.

Take a look:

.@KensingtonRoyal’s top 9 on Instagram for 2020



1 & 9 - William’s Birthday

2 - Clapping for Carers

3 & 7 - Charlotte’s Birthday

4 & 6 - Louis’s Birthday

5 - Wedding Anniversary

8 - Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/Im9QUaR4oR — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 14, 2020

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton Would Jump At The ‘surreal’ Chance To Be Knighted By The Royal Family

Top 9 of '@RoyalFamily' on Instagram this year

The most-liked post on @RoyalFamily's Instagram handle was a photograph from Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi while the second most-liked post was also a cutesy photograph of the newlyweds from their wedding. Photographs from the Queen's husband Philip's birthday bagged the third and seventh spot while the fourth and ninth most-liked posts are from the couple's anniversary. Furthermore, Princess Charlotte's portrait shot attained the fifth spot on the list followed by a picture of the Queen and heirs to mark the new decade on the sixth spot. Lastly, the ninth most-liked post was a photograph of the Queen with Captain Tom Moore from the latter's Investiture.

Take a look:

.@RoyalFamily’s top 9 of 2020 on Instagram.



1 & 2 Beatrice’s wedding

3 & 7 - Philip’s birthday

4 & 9- Queen & Philip’s Anniv

5 - Charlotte’s birthday

6 - Queen & Heirs to mark new decade

9 - @captaintommoore Investiture pic.twitter.com/IbwAi3oIDY — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 14, 2020

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip's Anniversary: Royal Family Shares Pic From Their Honeymoon

Top 9 of '@ClarenceHouse' on Instagram this year

This year, the most-liked post on @ClarenceHouse's Instagram page was a monochrome photograph of Prince Louis from his birthday. The second, third and fourth spots on the list were bagged by photographs from William’s Birthday, Beatrice’s wedding, and Archie’s birthday respectively. Check out the entire list of top 9 most-liked posts of Clarence House's Instagram handle below:

.@ClarenceHouse’s top 9 for 2020 on Instagram.



1- Louis’s Birthday

2 - William’s Birthday

3 - Beatrice’s wedding

4 - Archie’s birthday

5 - Covid, Get well soon

6 - Wedding Anniv

7- Charlotte’s Birthday

8 - Clap for Carers

9 - Kate’s Birthday pic.twitter.com/iJF5tdN8W0 — Gert's Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 14, 2020

Also Read | As UK Royal Family Hunts For House Help, Here're Other Cool Jobs From Around The World

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.