Lewis Hamilton Would Jump At The ‘surreal’ Chance To Be Knighted By The Royal Family

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has stated that he would "jump" at the chance to be knighted and believes there will be no bigger honour. The Mercedes F1 star became a seven-time world champion in Turkey in last month, equalling Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record. Reports revealed that Hamilton was amongst the list of people to be knighted during the New Year Honours and Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally intervened to make it happen.

Hamilton knighthood: Mercedes F1 star says he would never turn down the Royal Family

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said that he is an avid fan of the Royal Family and would never turn them down. The 35-year-old said that there is no greater honour than his country recognising him and honouring him with such an award.

The Mercedes star said that it was 'surreal' to see his name discussed and his country acknowledge his work when there is so much going on amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Many British stars had called for Hamilton to receive a knighthood for his achievements, including two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

After winning his 7th Formula 1 World Championship, Lewis Hamilton will receive knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II.



Going forward, it will be Sir Lewis Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/7gUaOPiw8R — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) November 23, 2020

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally took an interest and the suggestion was ratified by the honours committee after Hamilton's tax affairs were given the 'green light' by HMRC. Lewis Hamilton will hope to end the current Formula One season in style with victories in the final swing through the Middle East, which takes in two races in Bahrain and one in Abu Dhabi.

The 35-year-old said that the achievement of seven world titles has not sunk in yet and speculated that it's likely because the season is not over yet. The seven-time world champion added that he has received a lot of messages over the past few weeks and has just switched off, and is now playing catch-up.

Hamilton has also underlined he wants to make a difference in some of the controversial locations F1 visits. The 35-year-old said that the human rights issue is a massive one in so many places the F1 visits and the Mercedes star believes that 2020 has shown all sports around the world can utilise the platforms they have to push for change. Hamilton said that in the current climate only F1 as a sport is travelling around the globe and as pioneers, they need to do more to effect change.

(Image Courtesy: Lewis Hamilton Instagram)