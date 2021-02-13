Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake's Relationship Story So Far, Details Here

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears were one of the most iconic couples back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, the couple parted ways in the early 2000s and have stayed apart since then. Justin Timberlake recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a lengthy statement to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. The apology comes after the Britney Spears documentary by The New York Times titled Framing Britney Spears which has followed her life and the people close to the 39-year-old performer.

The documentary has also followed Britney Spears' conservatorship details. Justin Timberlake has been facing backlash from people for treating Britney Spears poorly after the release of the documentary. For all the people who are curious about the Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears story so far, here is everything you need to know about it.

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears

According to a report by The Sun, Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake first met in December 1992 They were just 11-year-olds as they shared the screen in Mickey Mouse Club. The duo remained friends before catching feelings for each other in early 1999s. The couple went public with their relationship in 1999. The couple made several public appearances together and were the teenage sweethearts of America. They were pictured several times wearing outfits that complimented each other’s looks.

In January 2001, the couple were seen in their iconic all denim look at the American Music Awards. They also went on to perform together at the Super Bowl in February 2001. Their careers also boomed while they were dating with Britney becoming the best-selling teenage artist with her first two studio albums while Justin’s band, NSYNC released several hit songs. However, the couple abruptly parted ways in 2002. The report mentioned that Justin had hinted at Britney’s infidelity as the cause of their breakup. In December 2002.

Justin Timberlake released a song titled Cry Me a River. The music video and song had infamously featured a Britney Spears look-alike and the song was all about their break up. He had gone on to talk about their break up in several interviews and had mentioned that he was cheated on by Britney Spears. Britney Spears documentary features some of these interviews. A lot of people believed that Justin made Britney the villain of their break up which led to her downward spiral of drug use accusations and hospitalisations, added the report. Britney Spears has been dating personal trainer Sam Asghari for the last four years while Justin Timberlake has been married to Jessica Biel since 2012.

Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake took to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy post about Britney Spears and Janet Jackson. He apologised to both of them and mentioned that he wants to take accountability for his own missteps. Here is a look at Justin Timberlake’s Instagram post.

