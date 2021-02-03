Where To Watch 'Palmer'? The Justin Timberlake Starrer Is Making A Roar On Twitter

Justin Timberlake starrer Palmer is getting plenty of attention today. Ever since its release on January 29, 2021, Twitter has only been raving about it as it bagged the most-watched weekend release according to the statistics provided by its streaming platform. If you, too, are curious to understand the hype, here's where you can watch the movie.

Where to watch Palmer full movie?

Palmer tells the story of an ex-convict who finds himself being a mentor to a gender non-conforming child. With its star-studded cast and deep storyline, Palmer was sure to make a noise in the industry but the creators were still genuinely surprised to see such a good response to it. Palmer is an Apple+ original movie and can be streamed there with a monthly subscription. It is the 15-month-old service's second-biggest feature film and was responsible for increasing their average viewership ratings by 33%.

As of now, Apple TV Plus is only available in a select few countries since it's still relatively new. Fortunately, the streaming platform is available in India starting from Rs.99 with a 7-day free trial. However, Apply Plus TV can only be accessed via Apple devices as it asks for your Apple ID before you start your registration process.

More about the movie

Palmer follows the life of a fresh out of jail Eddie Palmer, who decides to return to his small-town Lousiana to move on with his grandmother. There, he finds out that his grandmother Vivian is taking care of a gender non-conforming child named Sam whose drug addict mom left him after not being able to care for him. Palmer soon finds himself sparking a connection with Sam and serves as his mentor. In the course, he, too, learns how to live more freely and unapologetically, owing to Sam's childlike aura. The movie opened to mixed reviews but was appreciated for how sensitively and humanly it handled the slice-of-life genre. Through Palmer, fans can see a different side to Justin Timberlake with his mature portrayal of the character. But the title of the scene-stealer unarguably goes to the talented 8-year-old actor Ryder Allen who played the role of Sam in the movie.

Watch the trailer here -

