Judge Overrules Britney Spears' Father Jamie's Objections To Joint Conservatorship Order

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship for 13 years, where she has little control over her finances and well-being. In a recent hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court that took place on Thursday, Judge Brenda Penny disagreed with Jamie Spears's objections of getting a third party in the conservatorship. She further agreed to bring in Bessemer Trust Co. as equal co-conservator for Britney Spears.

Britney Spears' conservatorship

The 39-year-old singer has lost her autonomy since 2008. In the court, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears proposed to let him keep the full control over her daughter through the conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny overruled him and allowed Bessemer Trust Co. to take half the control starting from November. On the other hand, the singer's father objected the ruling and went on to argue about his power. He claimed that this change will lessen the power that he has had over the years.

Britney Spears has been quite about the conservatorship since the beginning. Her lawyer Samuel Ingham fought for her and asked in the court to let Bessemer have half of the power and that they should figure how to manage the singer's "complex estate" for her benefit. While arguing, the lawyer kept mentioning that Britney wants to remove her father completely from the conservatorship.

On the other hand, Jamie Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen claimed that the singer initially wanted her father to take full control. Her father wants to protect her daughter at all cost. The court paper, as per USAtoday, read, "a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her.”.

Britney Spears documentary

Earlier, this week The New York Times documentary titled 'Framing Britney Spears' was released on Hulu. The documentary focused on the life of the singer and how the media and paparazzi treated her. It also included #FreeBritney activists who talked about how the industry framed her and treated her during the rise of her stardom as well as when she went through a mental breakdown. It also showecased her divorce with husband Kevin Federline and their battles over the custody of their two children.

