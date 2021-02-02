Jessica Biel Pens An Adorable Note On Husband Justin Timberlake's Birthday, Shares Pics

It was Justin Timberlake’s 40th birthday on Sunday, January 31, 2021, and wife Jessica Biel took to the occasion to write an adorable message for him, in an Instagram post. Alongside, she shared a bunch of pictures of the two together through the 10 years of their marriage. Read along and take a look at the pictures and the lovely message here.

Read: Justin Timberlake's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Jessica Biel shares wish on Justin Timberlake’s "Big 40"

It was the "Big 40" for the Mirrors singer on Sunday, January 31, 2021, and Jessica Biel took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for her husband. In her post on the photo-sharing platform, she shared a series of pictures of herself with her actor-singer husband. The couple has been together for more than 10 years now. Some of the pictures shared by Jessica have never been seen before.

Jessica penned, "There’s no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with. I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love". The first of the four pictures shared by Biel featured Justin gazing at his special birthday breakfast – a stack of pancakes topped with some berries and whipped cream. He looked at it with a huge ear to ear smile on his face. Timberlake also donned a crown, as he was ready to devour his feast.

Read: Justin Timberlake Confirms Having Second Son With Jessica Biel, Reveals Name

Followed by a picture of the couple as they hogged on some snacks at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game. The third was a goofy selfie of the two, shot by Jessica. The last picture is of the couple kissing at some event, and it will give you the fuzzies for sure.

Take a look at some of the comments under the post here,

The couple has been together for over a decade after they started dating in 2007 and got married in an intimate ceremony in 2012. The couple welcomed their firstborn Silas Randall in April 2015 and recently welcomed their second child. The news of their second baby was only disclosed a couple of weeks ago and the couple has named him Phineas.

Read: Justin Timberlake Stuns A Group Of Joe Biden Campaign Volunteers In Philadelphia

Read: Britney Spears Flaunts Her Moves Dancing To Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z's 'Holy Grail'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.