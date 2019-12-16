Britney Spears Asks Her Fans Not To 'make Mean Comments And Bully People'

Recently, Britney Spears took to her Instagram in order to show her Christmas decorations to the world to which she received a lot of unnecessary hate comments. In the video, Britney was showing off her massive tree which was decorated with white lights. Michael Buble's Santa Claus Is Coming to Town can be heard clearly in the background of the video. Britney took to her Instagram to ask her fans to stop the mean comments. Britney says she had a hard time to share her updates on the social media "because people say the meanest things." Read more to know what exactly the Toxic singer had to say about mean comments on her sweet Instagram post.

Britney Spears asks fans to drop the hate comments

In her second post, Spears asked the fans to certainly stopped the mean comments and thinks that it is not necessary for the fans to go out of their ways to make mean comments and bully people. She askes the fans if they do not like the post then keep it to themselves or unfollow that person. A huge number of celebrities have backed up the American singer by supporting her perspective and have also shared their views on the post. Talking about her Instagram handle, Britney has recently shared a video with clips of her and Asghari, celebrating her 38th birthday in Miami. Read more to see Britney Spears Instagram photos.

