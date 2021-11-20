Britney Spears Gushes Over Sam Asghari's Red Carpet Look; Says 'my Baby Stole The Show'

Britney Spears never misses a chance to shower adulation of fiance Sam Asghari, and her latest Instagram post is all about her 'baby's show-stealing look at the House of Gucci film premiere in LA. The singer posted a candid monochrome picture of Sam Asghari, noting that he was on fire at his latest red carpet appearance.

Asgahri wore a well-tailored black suit with matching boots and a bright printed shirt, an ensemble that was curated by Donatella Versace herself. Britney Spears is reaping the joys of her conservatorship coming to an end, after a 13 year-long battle against her father Jamie Spears. According to People, a source revealed that Britney is eyeing venues for her impending nuptials with Asghari while conceptualizing the kind of marriage she wants.

Britney Spears gushes over Sam Asghari's red carpet look

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 20, the Toxic singer uploaded a shirtless picture of Asghari, wherein he can be seen having a gala time in what looks like a pool. For the caption, she wrote," Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci !!!! Sorry to the cast but my baby is (fire emoticon) … I’m the photographer of this pic." Take a look.

Asghari's red carpet outfit comes Versace, whom Spears had noted would design her wedding gown. He called the fashion icon Donatella 'awesome', while his recent Instagram post received adulation from the designer. Uploading glimpses from his red carpet look, Sam credited the fashion mogul, to which she responded by mentioning, "Perfection!!!! Love you, Sam."

Spears and Sam's relationship has been making headlines ever since her conservatorship came to an end, making fans wonder about the couple taking the big leap. The singer recently revealed that she would opt for a destination wedding and further invited fans to pour suggestions for a suitable location.

In another Instagram post, the songstress also iterated how she's wanting to have another child. Uploading a monochrome picture of a mother and baby's toes, she wrote," I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure."

