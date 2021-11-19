Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Gearing Up For Nuptials; Shortlisting Wedding Venues; Reports

After marking her biggest victory by winning the conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears, Britney Spears seems to be ready to take another huge leap in her life. Shortly after Jamie was suspended as her conservator, the Toxic singer announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, and now the duo has started preparing for their impending nuptials.

According to People, a source revealed that Britney is eyeing venues for her wedding while conceptualizing the kind of marriage she wants. The update comes recently after the songstress revealed that her wedding gown is being designed by Donatella Versace. The source further iterated that Britney Spears wants to get married as soon as possible, however, she wants it to be a small affair.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari eyeing wedding venues

Glimpses of Britney and Asghari's relationship have been making rounds on the internet, with the singer recently revealing that she would opt for a destination wedding. She further invited fans to pour suggestions for a suitable location. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Spears also iterated how she's wanting to have another child. Posting a monochrome picture of a mother and child's toes, she wrote, "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure."

It received a quirky response from Sam, who wished that their daughter has 'great calves' like the ones shown in the picture. He further quipped that those genes would surely not come from him. "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg.", he wrote.

The duo got engaged in September this year, as Brtiney flaunted her gorgeous ring on social media handles. Uploading a video, she expressed her delight in getting engaged to her long time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, with the latter planting a kiss on her cheeks. In the caption, she expressed her amazement at getting engaged and stated that she could not believe it while adding diamond ring emojis next to it. The duo, who has been dating for over five years now, first met on the sets of Slumber Party's music video.

(IMAGE: AP)