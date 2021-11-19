Last Updated:

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Gearing Up For Nuptials; Shortlisting Wedding Venues; Reports

Shortly after her 13 year-long conservatorship came to an end, Britney Spears, along with beau Sam Asghari, has started eyeing wedding venues.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

IMAGE: AP


After marking her biggest victory by winning the conservatorship battle against her father Jamie Spears, Britney Spears seems to be ready to take another huge leap in her life. Shortly after Jamie was suspended as her conservator, the Toxic singer announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari, and now the duo has started preparing for their impending nuptials. 

According to People, a source revealed that Britney is eyeing venues for her wedding while conceptualizing the kind of marriage she wants. The update comes recently after the songstress revealed that her wedding gown is being designed by Donatella Versace. The source further iterated that Britney Spears wants to get married as soon as possible, however, she wants it to be a small affair. 

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari eyeing wedding venues 

Glimpses of Britney and Asghari's relationship have been making rounds on the internet, with the singer recently revealing that she would opt for a destination wedding. She further invited fans to pour suggestions for a suitable location. Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Spears also iterated how she's wanting to have another child. Posting a monochrome picture of a mother and child's toes, she wrote, "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure." 

READ | EXPLAINER: Conservatorships and how Britney Spears was freed

It received a quirky response from Sam, who wished that their daughter has 'great calves' like the ones shown in the picture. He further quipped that those genes would surely not come from him. "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me 😂 #chickenleg.", he wrote. 

READ | Britney Spears got all to agree she needed to be freed

The duo got engaged in September this year, as Brtiney flaunted her gorgeous ring on social media handles. Uploading a video, she expressed her delight in getting engaged to her long time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, with the latter planting a kiss on her cheeks.  In the caption, she expressed her amazement at getting engaged and stated that she could not believe it while adding diamond ring emojis next to it. The duo, who has been dating for over five years now, first met on the sets of Slumber Party's music video. 

READ | Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears after conservatorship end; 'you're a super human being'

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | Britney Spears reveals her post-conservatorship plans, hopes her story inspires change
READ | As Britney Spears expresses wish to have another child, here's what Sam Asghari has to say

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Hollywood news
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com