Britney Spears' Dance Video, Amid Legal Battle Leaves Fans Worried About Her Mental Health

Pop sensation Britney Spears has once again left fans confused with her latest Instagram post shared on Monday, September 14. After attempting to remove her father Jamie from her conservatorship, the request of the song-writer was denied and the plea was extended to judgement until February 2021. Now, curious fans think that the stress of her legal battle is affecting her mental health after she posted a dance video of herself with a cryptic caption.

Britney Spears’ dance video

In the video shared by Britney, she can be seen flaunting her chiselled body and toned physique donning black lingerie. Showing off her whimsical moves, Britney sets the dance floor on fire as Madonna’s classic track Justify My thoughts plays in the background. Despite her glowing appearance and steamy dance moves, her caption has left fans wondering about her mental health as many believe that she could be in danger. While sharing the video, Britney wrote alongside,

Ok ...

this is my next project “Just a Touch of Red“ .... get it .... RED ROSE??? Ps way more of RED to COME ... my hair will get a little wilder and my body a little sweatier!!!

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t help but wonder what does the significance of the colour ‘RED’ imply to. While some said it is the singer’s outcry for help, others claimed that it meant danger. Many other users believe that Britney’s state of mind is either compromised or being ‘controlled’. A fan also was seen suggesting her caption hints at ‘enslavement’ in context of her ongoing legal battle over conservatorship. Take a look at it here:

In the past few months, netizens have become more convinced that the pop artist is trying to plea for help by sending secretive messages through her cryptic Instagram posts. Talking about the conservatorship, on August 19, Britney failed to remove her father Jamie from controlling her professional as well as personal affairs. The LA court reportedly made no immediate changes to her 12-year-court appointed conservatorship. In addition, her case hearing has been extended until February 2021.

