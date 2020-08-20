Britney Spears' Conservatorship To Continue Unchanged With Father Jamie Until 2021

On Wednesday, August 19, pop star Britney Spears failed to remove her father from controlling her professional and personal affairs after a Los Angeles court made no immediate changes to her 12-year court-appointed conservatorship. According to the latest court documents, obtained by People, Britney Spears is "strongly opposed" to her father, Jamie Spears, returning as the sole conservator of her "affairs and finances". In addition, the closed-door court hearing extended the current arrangements until February 2021.

Back in 2008, Jamie Spears was appointed as a conservator after the 38-year-old pop star was admitted to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. The singer’s manager Jodi Montgomery took over in a temporary capacity late last year when Jamie Spears suffered a bout of ill health. However, Spears revived her career after her breakdown. But last year she pulled out of a Las Vegas concert residency and entered a mental health facility. Spears has not performed publicly since October 2018.

According to the new documents, the Till The World Ends singer "strongly prefers" that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who held the position in Jamie's absence, "continue in that role as she has done it for nearly a year". Jodi Montgomery was overseeing Spears’ affairs as the star's father was struggling with health issues.

The documents have also mentioned that she does not necessarily want to end her conservatorship; she wants to remove her father completely from the arrangement. Her attorney, Samuel Ingham, filed court papers to remove her father from the conservatorship’s charge on August 18.

About #FreeBritney

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. Recently her fans started trending #FreeBritney on the internet, asking authorities to give back the singer power of her personal life and career. The hashtag #FreeBritney dates back to 2009 when the first announcement was made about her conservatorship.

Meanwhile, an online petition called #FreeBritney was also circulating and managed to obtain an overwhelming number of signatures. Although Britney did not comment on the matter herself, she told her fans that she is doing well via her social media accounts.

