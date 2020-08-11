Britney Spears Says Yellow Is Her Favourite Colour & Fans Think She Is In Danger

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears recently made some revelations about the yellow colour and listed a multitude of symbolic meaning behind the colour. She further claimed yellow as her favourite colour. However, fans are not pleased with this post and are speculating a hidden meaning that she is trying to convey.

The post shared on Britney Spears' Instagram handle consisted of a bright yellow background and along with a few words that signify the word yellow. Some of them were happiness, sunshine, laughter, confidence, emotional strength and much more. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Why yellow is my favourite colour!!!” Take a look at the post below.

Britney Spears' favourite colour

Fans were not very pleased on seeing this post. And although this post may seem innocuous, there is the underlying pulse of trouble for those who know and follow Britney's life and can see the messaging beyond the words.

The even more surprising fact is that real fans of Britney know what her favourite colour is, and it's not yellow. Over the years, Britney has consistently revealed that her favourite colour is pink and has also suggested pale pink and pale blue as her all-time preferences.

Also read | Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing Pushed Ahead After Fans “zoom Bomb" The Call

Fans went all out to leave several comments in the comment section of the post. One of the users wrote, “This is looking like a distress call”. While the other one wrote, “Didn’t someone say wear yellow if you’re in danger? âš ï¸” One of the fans also commented saying, "You’ve always said it was pink or baby blue ðŸ¤”" Take a look at a few more comments below.

Also read | Free Britney Spears Timeline; An Insight Into The Movement

About the #FreeBritney campaign

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. Recently, however, her fans started trending # FreeBritney asking authorities to give the singer back control of her personal life and career. The hashtag #FreeBritney dates back to 2009 when the first announcement was made about Britney Spears' conservatorship. However, after last year's events, once again she checked into a mental health clinic. There is also an online petition called #FreeBritney which has managed to collect a whopping number of signatures. While Britney did not comment on the matter herself, she told her fans via her social media accounts that she is doing well.

Also read | Britney Spears Shares How To Combat With Acne, Reveals Her Hidden Beauty Secret

Also read | As 'Free Britney Spears' Trends On Social Media, This Is What Conservatorship Law Means

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.