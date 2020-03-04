Britney Spears Ponders Removing Matching Tattoo She Got With Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and her ex Kevin Federline got together in the year 2004 and also had a son named Sean Federline. The pair was together for two years and their time together was a sign of their love for each other. They even had matching dice tattoos inked on their forearms. But the spark did not last very long as the couple filed for divorce.

Britney Spears and her ex Kevin Federline were regularly seen getting together for their son’s football matches after the divorce too. But recently, Britney Spears opened up about the matching tattoo she had got with ex Kevin Federline before their marriage and subsequent divorce. Britney took to her Instagram and revealed that she is thinking of getting the tattoo removed after 15 years of having it. Here is all you should know.

Britney Spears is thinking of getting her matching dice tattoo removed

Britney Spears took to her Instagram and shared two pictures of her with the tattoo design on her forearm. Her left wrist has a pair of pink dice inked on it which she and her ex Kevin Federline had got in 2005 while they were in Dublin, Ireland. In the captions of the post, Britney wrote:

“Albert Einstein once said "God does not play dice with the universe" …. so maybe I shouldn’t have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm 🤔🤔🤔🤔🎲🎲 !!!!! I don’t even like ink …. guess I should remove it ?!?!!!!” As seen in the caption, Britney is thinking of getting rid of the dice tattoo she and her ex Kevin Federline had got together. She also expressed how she does not like the ink of the tattoo.

(Source: Britney Spears Instagram)

