Britney Spears Audibly Breaks Her Foot While Dancing At Home; Watch Video

Accidents are a part of life and sometimes, people tend to capture the exact moments of such accidents. Singer Britney Spears recently met with such accident that left her with a broken foot. Britney Spears has the video footage of the exact moment when this unfortunate accident happened. She has recently released a video on her Instagram that shows the exact moment when she broke her foot.

Britney Spears' accident

The singer was dancing in her home studio when this mishap happened. The sound of her bone breaking can be heard at the end of the video. She captioned the video as 'I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! 'And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!'. In the video, Britney is seen wearing a white crop top and black shorts as she dances energetically. She fell on the floor as this incident happened and held her foot.

Recently, she was pictured wearing a medical boot when she was strolling in Los Angeles. The exact issue about her foot was revealed by Britney Spears' beau, Sam Asghari. He shared a post on his Instagram account telling their fans the exact reason and everything that happened. He shared a series of pictures and videos in which Britney is seen in a hospital wearing a leg cast. Sam wrote STRONGER on her leg cast. He also claimed in his caption that When you break something it tends to heal stronger.

