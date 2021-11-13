Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ends After 13 Years; See How Celebrities Reacted

Britney Spears conservatorship recently came to an end and created a delightful mood among her fans and other celebrity artists. Several celebrities took to social media and expressed their happiness on receiving the news about the termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Britney Spears' conservatorship ended after 13 years following a Los Angeles County Superior Court order. As per Variety, Judge Brenda Penny said, “The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required.” The singer expressed her thrill on social media and also depicted how her fans were celebrating her victory.

Netflix, Jameela Jamil & others react to Britney Spears' conservatorship dismissal

As Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and depicted how her fans were celebrating the termination of her conservatorship, numerous celebrity artists also took to social media and expressed their delight in her victory.

Even the team of OTT platform Netflix took to its official social media handle and hailed the verdict of Britney Spears conservatorship dispute. "Britney Spears deserves the world," Netflix wrote on Twitter.

While producer Andy Cohen exclaimed "Free Britney" on Twitter, designer Donatella Versace took to Instagram sharing a picture of herself and Spears and stated, "Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day! (sic)"

Artist Jameela Jamil took to her Twitter handle and shared her happiness at the termination of the singer's conservatorship. She also her concern and urged fans to protect Britney from the paparazzi and tabloid media. Take a look at some of the reactions of celebrities on Britney Spears conservatorship termination.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

Britney Spears deserves the world! — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

What is Britney Spears' conservatorship?

It all began in 2008 when Judge Reva Goetz established conservatorship for Britney's father, Jamie Spears and the case gained major attention when the singer faced a public mental breakdown. She soon began receiving support from her fans who questioned her conservatorship. Several celebrities, too, extended their support for the artist.

Britney then issued her first public statement in court against her father while accusing him of mental and physical abuse to which Jamie Spears filed a plea to end the conservatorship in order to avoid a deposition. Click here to know all about Britney Spears conservatorship in detail.

