Lady Gaga Hails Britney Spears After Conservatorship End; 'you're A Super Human Being'

Britney Spears is basking in the joy of her conservatorship coming to an end, after a 13 year-long battle against her father Jamie Spears. The decision, which came on November 12 at the hands of a Los Angeles judge led to the pop icon regaining control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was controlled by Jamie earlier. Britney Spears' fans are overjoyed with the news, and now, fellow artist Lady Gaga has expressed excitement about the 'superstar and a super-human' being freed from the shackles.

The 35-year-old House of Gucci actor, who claims that she draws inspiration from Spears, penned a heartfelt tribute, noting that Britney never deserved the dismal series of events. Gaga hailed her as an empowering figure and noted that she couldn’t be happier for her. The conservatorship row had created hindrances in Spears' life, including a roadblock in her relationship with Sam Asghari among other things.

Lady Gaga pens tribute to Britney Spears after conservatorship end

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 13, A Star Is Born actor shared a throwback picture with Britney, wherein she can be seen planting a kiss on the latter's cheek. For the caption, she wrote," I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be happier for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today, you’re a superstar and a super-human being, I LOVE YOU."

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also shared a post captioned 'Freedom' written in bold letters shortly after the decision was announced. "History was made today. Britney is Free!", he wrote. Celebrating her victory over her conservatorship battle, the Toxic singer shared a video of her fans cheering for her and wrote," " Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????"

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney



🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

The 39-year-old claimed victory after judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favour, noting that she could take hold of her personal life, medical choices and money.

(IMAGE: AP)