Last Updated:

Lady Gaga Hails Britney Spears After Conservatorship End; 'you're A Super Human Being'

Shorty after Brtiney Spears' conservatorship ended, Lady Gaga penned a congratulatory note for the singer, stating that she never deserved what happened

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Lady Gaga, Britney Spears

IMAGE: AP


Britney Spears is basking in the joy of her conservatorship coming to an end, after a 13 year-long battle against her father Jamie Spears. The decision, which came on November 12 at the hands of a Los Angeles judge led to the pop icon regaining control over her wealth and multi-million dollar estate, which was controlled by Jamie earlier. Britney Spears' fans are overjoyed with the news, and now, fellow artist Lady Gaga has expressed excitement about the 'superstar and a super-human' being freed from the shackles.

The 35-year-old House of Gucci actor, who claims that she draws inspiration from Spears, penned a heartfelt tribute, noting that Britney never deserved the dismal series of events. Gaga hailed her as an empowering figure and noted that she couldn’t be happier for her. The conservatorship row had created hindrances in Spears' life, including a roadblock in her relationship with Sam Asghari among other things.

Lady Gaga pens tribute to Britney Spears after conservatorship end 

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 13, A Star Is Born actor shared a throwback picture with Britney, wherein she can be seen planting a kiss on the latter's cheek. For the caption, she wrote," I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be happier for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today, you’re a superstar and a super-human being, I LOVE YOU." 

READ | EXPLAINER: Conservatorships and how Britney Spears was freed
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also shared a post captioned 'Freedom' written in bold letters shortly after the decision was announced. "History was made today. Britney is Free!", he wrote. Celebrating her victory over her conservatorship battle, the Toxic singer shared a video of her fans cheering for her and wrote," " Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????"

READ | Britney Spears got all to agree she needed to be freed

The 39-year-old claimed victory after judge Brenda Penny ruled in her favour, noting that she could take hold of her personal life, medical choices and money.

(IMAGE: AP)

READ | 'House Of Gucci': First look poster of Lady Gaga starrer fashion crime drama released
READ | ‘Love for Sale’: Lady Gaga breaks down as Tony Bennett sketches her for album cover
READ | 'House of Gucci’ trailer 2 out; Lady Gaga 'killing it' with her performance, exclaim fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Conservatorship
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com