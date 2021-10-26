Britney Spears Wants 'justice' After Conservatorship Ends; Says Family Deeply Hurt Her

Britney Spears is constantly sharing updates on social media about the trials and tribulations she underwent during the conservatorship battle against father Jamie Spears. She also called out her family members on social media frequently. The Toxic singer has now demanded 'justice' after the legal battle ends and noted that she's done being available for people who only forge relations with her as per their convenience.

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Spears uploaded a picture of a typewriter, which she claims to have found recently, and penned a long note stating that she's "tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa". "If you're rude to me then I'm done", she further iterated. The cryptic posts come shortly after her big victory last month when her father was suspended as the conservator of her estate.

Britney Spears wants justice after conservatorship ends

Uploading the photo of her 'mini typewriter' kept along with a bunch of roses, Spears threw shade at people bailing out on her after she planned elaborate things for them. "it's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after", she stated. Shedding light on the changed Brtiney, she wrote, "well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!! I don't mind being alone ... and actually, I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out."

She then called out her family for hurting her deeper than one could imagine. "I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is". she concluded.

The singer had been put under the conservatorship arrangement in 2008, which prohibited her from taking charge of her personal, financial, and medical affairs. On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in Britney's 'best interest' to suspend her father Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement. Her next court hearing is scheduled for November 12, 2021, where she will focus on terminating the entire conservatorship, as well as address Jamie Spears' misconduct.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BRITNEY SPEARS)