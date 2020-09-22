'Vanderpump Rules' Family Is Now Growing As Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Are Pregnant

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor are all set to welcome their first baby as a married couple. The duo had been married for close to a year and they are welcoming their first child. The Vanderpump Rules couple had always been a fan favourite and thus the news of their little angel came as a surprise joy to all of their fans.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced the news on Instagram on their personal social media handles. They posted pictures of themselves and the sonography shots of their baby. Fans found it incredibly adorable as they poured several congratulatory messages for the happy couple. Brittany captioned the image mentioning they are soon going to become Mom and Dad. She also highlighted the fact that their love of life is soon going to come, hinting at their child.

Both Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor shared a series of pictures where they can be seen seated on the steps looking adorable. Brittany proudly showed off her baby bump as Jax posed right behind her. Jax, on his Instagram too, shared similar images and captioned them mentioning that he is finally going to be a dad.

Fans of the Vanderpump Rules couple were extremely happy for them and they poured out several congratulatory messages for the happy couple and wished them well.

Back in April, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor opened up to E! that they were looking forward to starting a family together. In another podcast, Brittany had revealed that they were going strong and were hoping to have a child soon around the same time. Thus after several hints from the couple, fans were assured that they may soon welcome their firstborn.

Talking to the same news portal, Jax mentioned that due to the quarantine scenario, he was a bit sceptical about having, what he called a “quarantine baby”.

Jax mentioned that he had doubts in terms of having available medical attention or doctors around for the child. Thus Jax was pretty sceptical about this idea. However, he mentioned that later after discussions, all of those things finally got past him and he went through with the idea.

