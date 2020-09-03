Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Announces Pregnancy With Randall Through A Podcast

Reality star Lala Kent recently announced on a podcast with fiancé Randall Emmett that they are expecting a baby soon. She was extremely emotional while putting forth the delightful news on September 2, through Give Them Lala…with Randall podcast. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming major phase of her life while producer Randall was equally elated. Fans have been showering Lala with blessings and best wishes through social media.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announces pregnancy

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent revealed details about her pregnancy on Wednesday through her much-viewed podcast. She revealed that she is pregnant with fiancé Randall Emmett and is very excited for the unique phase of her life. She spoke about how unbelievable the entire series of events is. Lala also threw some light on how emotional she has been feeling lately.

Lala Kent said that she has decided to gather herself even though with all these emotions. She also clarified that the tears she has been experiencing currently are mainly out of happiness. Lala Kent also said that her 30th birthday had been beyond special since she got such a piece of life-altering news.

Lala Kent said that she is extremely excited about the pregnancy and has been feeling very maternal and motherly lately. She also spoke about the birthday gift she got on her special day while she strongly believes that her body has been helping out as well.

Lala Kent had previously taken to Instagram to put forth her emotions after her wedding date was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been engaged for two years and the wedding was planned to happen on April 18, 2020. In the social media post, Lala Kent posted an adorable picture with Randall, where the couple could be seen pecking each other on the lips.

Lala Kent wrote about how she was supposed to be getting married in a grand ceremony and she was sad about the unexpected turn of events. She spoke about how she never had a bachelorette party or a bridal shower which felt weird in many ways. She had her heart set on the date and it was disappointing how it turned out. Have a look at the post here.

Image courtesy: Lala Kent Instagram

