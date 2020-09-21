Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Reveal They Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The Vanderpump Rules actor Lala Kent revealed the gender of her first child with Randall Emmett. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news with her beau Randall Emmett and posted a video of the gender reveal. Lala Kent revealed that she is expecting a girl child soon.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett expecting their first child

Lala Kent posted a video of a skydiver landing in an open field with a pink parachute. Lala Kent was seen wearing a blue and black ensemble as she cheered and hooted over the exciting news. Along with the video, Lala Kent captioned the clip and announced, “We are having a baby girl!" (sic). Randall Emmett is already a father to two daughters, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, whom he shares with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

Lala Kent seemed visibly emotional in the video that she shared. She was heard saying that she cries about almost everything but she was in happy tears when she shared the news of expecting a girl child. She was further heard saying that this was the best birthday gift she got on her 30th birthday. The actor was dressed in a pair of biker shorts and an oversized hoodie as her beau Randall Emmett shouted, “Lala Kent, soon to be a mother!”(sic)

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been dating each other since 2017 and got engaged in September 2018. Through their podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall, the couple announced that they have been expecting their first child together last month. The couple, who got engaged in 2018, was supposed to get married in April this year. However, they pushed their wedding dates ahead due to the Pandemic. During an exclusive interview with People.com, Lala Kent was asked for one advice she would like to give to parents. She said that advising someone is hard, but she can assure her kid that it is safe with her.

