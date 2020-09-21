Tom Felton's Birthday: Movies To Watch As The Actor Celebrates His 33rd Birthday

Hollywood actor Tom Felton is celebrating his 33rd birthday on September 22, 2020. The actor is known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the movie adaptations of the series of Harry Potter novels written by J. K. Rowling. Seeing Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in the movie franchise for almost ten years has made him a sensation among an entire generation. Tom Felton's movies have grown popular over the years among his fans. He has established himself as an actor by playing a variety of roles throughout the decade.

Here's a list noteworthy Tom Felton's movies

1. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is the sixth movie of the Harry Potter movie fantasy/drama series and one of the most famous of Tom Felton's movies, in which he played the role of Draco Malfoy. Looking at Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in this film made fans and critics realise his immense potential as an actor. His character grew from being a mischievous prankster to that of being a follower of the Dark Lord Voldemort. The movie also stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

2. Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2011

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is amongst Tom Felton's most popular movies. The sci-fi/action movie stars Tom Felton, Freida Pinto, Andy Serkis, James Franco, John Lithgow, Brian Cox and David Oyelowo. In the movie, a pet chimpanzee gets exposed to a drug which amplifies his intelligence and threatens to take over the human world. Tom Felton plays the role of Dodge Landon, an important character in the film. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

3. The Apparition, 2012

The Apparition is one of Tom Felton's movies where he dabbled in the horror genre. Here, Felton plays a paranormal researcher. In this film, a group of researchers experiment to prove that paranormal things only exist because our minds believe in them and end up creating a supernatural being. How that thing goes about haunting Tom Felton's character and his friends is what the movie is about. It has an IMDB rating of 4.1.

4. Risen, 2016

One of the most entertaining among Tom Felton's movies is Risen, that released in 2016. The drama movie shows how the Roman militarian Clavius finds himself at crossroads when he is appointed to investigate the disappearance of Jesus' body after his crucifixion along with the help of Lucius, played by Tom Felton. It has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

5. Meghan Leavey, 2017

This war-drama film is one of Tom Felton's movies that will make one emotional at the end of it. The story is about a marine corporal who saves many lives with the help of a combat dog. The dog is called Rex and is aggressive in nature but Meghan Leavey trains it and an unbreakable bond is formed between the two. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

