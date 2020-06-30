Broadway Theaters To Remain Shut Till January 2021, Confirms The Broadway League

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill as business operations have shut down and many important events have been cancelled. As per recent developments, the Broadway League has officially confirmed that the Broadway theatre won’t be able to come back until at least 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US. The Broadway, which is handled by a consortium of producers and theatre owners, announced that the team plans to suspend performances through January 2021 in a media release.

As per reports, the Coronavirus outbreak in the US has cancelled Broadway productions like Hangmen, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Disney’s Frozen and has also devastated the economics of Broadway theatre companies. As the future of COVID-19 cure remains uncertain, the Broadway League, in a recent release, promised that it is exploring options to open theatres safely in 2021.

Also Read | No Sanitisation In Asia's Biggest Medicine Market, Traders And Workers At Risk Of Covid 19

Events which were cancelled in 2020

Recently, it was reported the much-awaited Golden Globes Awards has been postponed to February 28 next year, instead of its usual slot on the first Sunday in January. The event will be now held eight weeks before the 93rd Academy Awards. This comes after the 93rd Academy Awards were postponed to April 25, 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Other award shows, including Britain’s BAFTA event, have also shifted their dates for 2021 to fall closer to the Oscars.

Also Read | Coachella And Stagecoach Music Festivals Cancelled For The Year Fearing COVID 19 Spike

Recently, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival released an official statement, which announced the postponement of the much-anticipated festival. As huge theme parks and whole sports leagues around the world paused operations to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the authorities at the Cannes Film Festival acquiesced and released a statement saying that even a delay until the summer does not allow the festival to go on with all its typical pageantry. The statement hinted that the Cannes Film Festival will not be held in June end or July, given the circumstances.

Also Read | Father's Day Ideas During COVID 19 Which Can Be Implemented While You Are At Home

Coronavirus pandemic:

More than 1,00,72,616 cases have been recorded across the world, with more than 44,71,097active cases and 51,00,637 recovered cases. As per reports, nearly 5,00,882 fatalities have been recorded. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 2.5 million positive cases. Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds. Countries like China are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus.

Also Read | No Sanitisation In Asia's Biggest Medicine Market, Traders And Workers At Risk Of Covid 19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.